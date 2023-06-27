As well as 13 screenings, including accessible events, there will be free workshops suitable for all ages on July 2. And all the screenings start from as little as £1 with you choosing how much you want to pay.

There is a captivating line-up, featuring films like Heathers: The Musical, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and an exclusive special preview screening of Nobody Has to Know. Screenings start at 1.45am with the last beginning at 8pm in the Stirling venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workshops include Paper Face Stop Motion Animation from 10.15-11am; Make your own Marcel from 1.20-2.30pm and for ages 16-plus from as little as £1 you can take part in a Special Effects workshop from 3-4.30pm.

The Macrobert Arts Centre Big Screen Bash is this weekend. Pic: Contributed

Grahame Reid, Macrobert’s film programme manager, said: “We believe in catering to diverse tastes and embracing the magic of cinema in all its forms. That's why our Big Screen Bash line-up offers a wide range of cinematic experiences. Join us for a journey into the darkly comedic and rebellious world of Heathers: The Musical, where high school drama meets catchy tunes. Immerse yourself in the breathtaking animation and multiverse adventure of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And, be among the first to witness the suspenseful intrigue of Nobody Has to Know in our exclusive Special Preview screening.

“We’re passionate about making this celebration of cinema accessible to all. By extending our Pay What You Choose ticket prices, we empower you to decide the value of your experience, whether it's £1, £10, or somewhere in between, the choice is yours. We believe that the value of the experience goes beyond the price tag, and this unique pricing structure allows everyone to join us, regardless of their financial circumstances. Whether you're a devoted film enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the world of movies, your contribution of £1 or more ensures that everyone can join in the fun and excitement.”