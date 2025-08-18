Historic Bo'ness cinema to screen 100-year-old revolutionary classic

Film fans can whet their appetite for next year’s HippFest with another Taste of Silents season at the historic Bo’ness Hippodrome from next month.

Scotland’s only silent film festival – HippFest – is thrilled to unveil the lineup for its 2025 Taste of Silents season – an entertaining interlude ahead of the main festival in March, 2026.

This year’s programme has been put together by the festival’s Young Programmers – HippFest’s educational programme to support future cinema programmers and film exhibitors and celebrates the power of silent cinema with a bold and dynamic selection of films, live music accompaniment, fun wrap-around activities and on-demand digital content, bringing silent cinema to vivid life for new and returning audiences.

The season begins on Saturday, September 20 with director Clarence Brown’s smouldering love triangle drama Flesh and the Devil (1925) – a steamy tale of tragic romance starring a trio of silent era screen icons: Greta Garbo, John Gilbert and Lars Hanson.

Battleship Potemkin (1925) will be screened at Bo'ness Hippodrome in its 100th anniversary year (Picture: Submitted)

This Taste of Silents presentation will feature live accompaniment by internationally celebrated silent film musician and composer Stephen Horne.

On Saturday, October 4, HippFest marks the 100th anniversary of Sergei Eisenstein’s dramatic reconstruction of real revolutionary events in Russia, Battleship Potemkin (1925), with a screening which includes live accompaniment by Scottish improvisational ensemble S!nk.

Light relief comes to the Hippodrome on Saturday, October 18, in the funny form and deadpan fizzog of Buster Keaton and his 1926 comedy Go West.

People will be able to “saddle up” for a great afternoon’s entertainment with a family-friendly pre-show including HippFest’s “Horns on the Bull” game and free dairy-cow ice cream, courtesy of screening partner Mackies.

HippFest Young Programmer Callum Edwards said: “We want to show audiences the breadth of stories that are told through silent cinema and we hope people will enjoy the films we’ve selected as much as we enjoyed choosing them.”

HippFest festival director Alison Strauss added: “The films selected by our first team of Young Programmers for the in-person programme are an absolute joy, and they have lots of brilliant ideas to turn each screening into a proper event.

"They bring imagination and a sense of fun. I am expecting truly magical and memorable experiences.”

Visit the website for tickets, timings and more information.

