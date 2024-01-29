Historic Bo'ness cinema offering free tickets to see Zac Efron's new independent film
and live on Freeview channel 276
Every month Escapes, supported by the BFI, will offering everyone an opportunity to see a film free of charge and first up is a sneak preview of the award-winning The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron, at 7.30pm on Monday, February 5.
Escapes is on a mission to bring new audiences to the cinema with free screenings of soon-to-be classics like The Iron Claw, which is based on a heartbreaking true story of the Von Erich brothers and their adventures in the wild world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.
Alison Strauss, arts development officer for Film and Media, said: “We’re really pleased to be part of this exciting initiative that shines a light on the beauty and
charm of independent cinema and spotlights cinema’s hidden gems.
"Our hope is that, by being part of Escapes, we can introduce more independent film to our programme, and introduce more people to the Hippodrome. Those who do
come along will be seeing the film ahead of its official UK cinema release and will be among the first to watch.
"We’re proud too all Escapes screenings of The Iron Claw will be presented with descriptive subtitles on screen helping to make cinema more accessible for deaf and
hard of hearing people too.”
Visit the website to claim one of the 220 free tickets and get more information regarding Escapes.