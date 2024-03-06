HippFest hip hooray: Silents are about to descend on a historic Bo'ness cinema and film fans cannot wait

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Running from Wednesday, March 20 to Sunday, March 24, HippFest is the only festival in Scotland dedicated to the celluloid alchemy of silent cinema.

Mainly taking place in the historic Bo’ness Hippodrome cinema in Bo’ness, this celebration of a bygone era features rare screenings, talks and exciting excursions and workshops.

There’s so much going on this year you would need to “do a Dune” and fit everything into two massive extravaganzas, but organisers have focused on five events which might be of interest during the festival.

The Hippodrome is just days away from hosting another HippFest(Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

Just Around the Corner (1921), which is screened at the Hippodrome from 3pm on Friday, March 22, is one of only two films directed by prolific Hollywood sreenwriter Frances Marion.

Another star of the silent era is the focus of the Cooking With Joan Crawford workshop at 2.30pm on Sunday, March 24.

Film fans can not only see the see Joan in her breakout role in Our Dancing Daughters at the Hippodrome on Saturday, but they can learn how to entertain like the her with HippFest’s hands-on cocktail and canapé workshop.

Host Jenny Hammerton, of Silver Scree Suppers, will share Joan’s wisdom on how to host fabulous dinner parties and give people the chance to make some of Joan’s favourite party recipes.

As anticipation builds for the Olympics in Paris, HippFest gets a head start with a screening of Queen of Sports (1924) from 3pm on Sunday, March 24.

A wholesome sporting drama which gives Chinese superstar Li Li-li plenty of opportunities to show off her amazing athletic abilities.

Ukrainian culture comes to Bo’ness on Thursday, March 21 with a screening of Volodymyr Vynnychenko’s Adventures of Half a Ruble (1929) at 8pm, which is guaranteed to melt the hardest of hearts.

Goodfellas and Godfather aficionados will want to see The Racket (1928) when it explodes onto the screen from 7.30pm on Saturday, March 23.

Produced by Hollywood royalty Howard Hughes, this action packed gangster epic might not be as famous as the Paul Muni classic Scarface (1932), but still packs a mean punch.