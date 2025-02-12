'Fun, daring and charismatic' Falkirk folk required for new Amanda Holden BBC quiz show

By James Trimble
Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:02 BST
A brand new quiz show is looking for “fun, charismatic and daring’ contestants to join host Amanda Holden in Glasgow for filming this April.

The new show, entitled The Inner Circle, is currently in production and looking for “Scottish and Scotland-based” applicants to come forward to take part.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The Inner Circle is a brand-new BBC One quiz show where getting the answers right is only half the battle. Taking place under the watchful eye of our mischievous host, Amanda Holden, contestants also need to decide who they trust enough to keep in the game.     

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re looking for fun, charismatic and daring players to take on this unique challenge. ”    

Amanda Holden and the new quiz The Inner Circle are looking for contestants to come and take part (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Amanda Holden and the new quiz The Inner Circle are looking for contestants to come and take part (Picture: Submitted)

Amanda Holden added: “I'm so excited to be part of this thrilling new quiz that challenges contestants and entertains viewers. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring something fresh and fabulous to weekday afternoons and Saturday night TV.”

E-mail [email protected] if you are interested in taking part.

    

Related topics:BBC OneFalkirkGlasgow
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice