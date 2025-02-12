'Fun, daring and charismatic' Falkirk folk required for new Amanda Holden BBC quiz show
The new show, entitled The Inner Circle, is currently in production and looking for “Scottish and Scotland-based” applicants to come forward to take part.
A BBC spokesperson said: “The Inner Circle is a brand-new BBC One quiz show where getting the answers right is only half the battle. Taking place under the watchful eye of our mischievous host, Amanda Holden, contestants also need to decide who they trust enough to keep in the game.
“We’re looking for fun, charismatic and daring players to take on this unique challenge. ”
Amanda Holden added: “I'm so excited to be part of this thrilling new quiz that challenges contestants and entertains viewers. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring something fresh and fabulous to weekday afternoons and Saturday night TV.”
E-mail [email protected] if you are interested in taking part.