'Fun, daring and charismatic' Falkirk folk required for new Amanda Holden BBC quiz show

A brand new quiz show is looking for “fun, charismatic and daring’ contestants to join host Amanda Holden in Glasgow for filming this April.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new show, entitled The Inner Circle, is currently in production and looking for “Scottish and Scotland-based” applicants to come forward to take part.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The Inner Circle is a brand-new BBC One quiz show where getting the answers right is only half the battle. Taking place under the watchful eye of our mischievous host, Amanda Holden, contestants also need to decide who they trust enough to keep in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking for fun, charismatic and daring players to take on this unique challenge. ”

Amanda Holden and the new quiz The Inner Circle are looking for contestants to come and take part (Picture: Submitted)

Amanda Holden added: “I'm so excited to be part of this thrilling new quiz that challenges contestants and entertains viewers. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring something fresh and fabulous to weekday afternoons and Saturday night TV.”

E-mail [email protected] if you are interested in taking part.