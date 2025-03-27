Filming date and locations announced for BBC crime drama set in Grangemouth

Filming for forthcoming BBC crime drama Mint is starting soon and the production company have now released details of the dates, times and locations of shooting.

According to the production company, the first scenes are scheduled to begin shooting between 12.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday, April 25 at addresses in the town’s Fintry Road and Tummel Place.

A spokesperson for House Productions said: “We have been in direct communication with Falkirk Council about all our filming plans, which included the roads department, and we have been granted permission to implement a stop and go traffic management system and vehicle clearance measures for our exterior scenes, ensuring the health and safety of the crew, cast and members of the public.

“As our filming is scheduled to run late into the evening/night, we have taken every effort to reduce this as much as possible and will be implementing control measures to reduce noise disruption as much as possible when filming in the residential area.

"We also have permission to place a lighting machine – a HR28 Genie Boom – on a section of Fintry Road to complete the final scene of the day at the dead end of Fintry Road.”

Late last year House Productions revealed more details about Mint, giving a rundown of the main character and her back story.

They said: “Mint is a love story about a crime family.

“It's about the kids of that family, the mum, the grandma, the workers. Set and filmed In Grangemouth, a Scottish town which is home to Britain's oldest oil refinery, Mint will depict a deeply modern world in motion.

"At the heart of our story is Shannon, the 22-year-old daughter of her area's dominant crime family, who is desperately searching for romance in the shadow of her father, Dylan.”

This is not the first time the town has featured in a television drama – back in 2006 it was one of the backdrops to television drama Gideon’s Daughter, with an amazing looking Kirk of the Holy Rood featured in one scene and the refinery in another, with Bill Nighy memorably complaining about being dragged to “this godforsaken place”.

And, of course, Grangemouth’s Wholeflats Road famously featured in a blink and you will miss it scene from Brad Pitt’s 2013 zombie film World War Z.

