Duncarron debut: Denny's own medieval fortified village stars in the latest series of Outlander
The Clanranald Trust’s recreation of a medieval fortified village features as the backdrop to the action in the new episodes of the extremely popular Amazon Prime TV series Outlander.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Jul 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 08:17 BST
Just last weekend the village, located in the wilds of Carron Valley, near Denny, was staging a Jacobites versus Redcoats event and has made headlines in the past with visits from Hollywood star Russell Crowe – a pal of Clanranald Trust from his Gladiator days.
Clanranald’s Charlie Allan said it was “surreal” to see the Trust’s very large living piece of history feature in the popular series.
The latest episodes of the long running saga are set during the era of the American Revolution, with stars Caitriona Balfe and the Sam Heughan battling all sorts of hardships and dangers.
CGI effects were spliced together with footage filmed on location at the Duncarron fort to get the look as close as possible to the time period.