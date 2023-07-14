Duncarron debut: Denny's own medieval fortified village stars in the latest series of Outlander

Just last weekend the village, located in the wilds of Carron Valley, near Denny, was staging a Jacobites versus Redcoats event and has made headlines in the past with visits from Hollywood star Russell Crowe – a pal of Clanranald Trust from his Gladiator days.

Clanranald’s Charlie Allan said it was “surreal” to see the Trust’s very large living piece of history feature in the popular series.

The latest episodes of the long running saga are set during the era of the American Revolution, with stars Caitriona Balfe and the Sam Heughan battling all sorts of hardships and dangers.

Clanranald Trust's Charlie Allan said it ws 'surreal' to see Duncarron feature in scenes in Outlander (Picture: Jamie Forbes)