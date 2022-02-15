Bathgate-born actor Tennant was spotted waving and chatting to fans outside McMoo’s Ice Cream Parlour in the town.

Locals who gathered to get a glimpse of the action were treated to a smile by Sheen, who was seen walking around the set.

Two roads were closed around the Hippodrome Cinema to allow filming of Good Omens 2 to take place.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point during the day, production assistants held up a large black sheet – perhaps in an attempt to hide a secret guest star.

Dame Siân Phillips, who is joining the show for its second series, was also spotted in costume.

Extras wearing feather-adorned caps and 1920s flapper-style dresses walked around the set, wrapping blankets around themselves to keep warm in the cold weather.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen both appeared to be in good spirits before filming in Bo'ness yesterday.

Later on in the day, Sherlock star Mark Gatiss was spotted leaving the set, and was followed by actors Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton.

Several stars have been seen filming for the show around Edinburgh in the past few months.

In January, Mad Men star John Hamm was noticed by fans, as he took part in filming on West Preston Street - where the local Cask and Barrel pub had been transformed into The Resurrectionist​.

He was joined on location by Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin, who plays Beelzebub in the series​.

Tennant, who plays Crowley in the fantasy comedy series, waved to locals and fans who had gathered on the street.

Filming for the show, which is jointly produced by Amazon Studios and BBC Studios, started in the Capital in October last year, and is set to continue until March.

Much of the shooting has taken place at a film studio in Bathgate, where London's Soho and Heaven have been recreated on sound stages.

Good Omens was created and written by Neil Gaiman, who based the show off of his and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel of the same name.

Gaiman was recently asked about the choice of shooting location on the social media site Tumblr. He answered the question, and wrote: “Bathgate was chosen because it has a great big studio where we could build Soho”.

Extras were seen entering the Hippodrome Cinema, where filming is thought to have taken place.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.