Crime time excitement grips Falkirk area town as location scouting begins for BBC drama
There have been rumours flying around Grangemouth due to the posts, which began appearing earlier this month, and from some households in the port town who have received letters asking about their properties and if they would like them to be used in the drama, which will reportedly star Dougray Scott.
A location manager, working for independent film company House Productions Ltd, stated filming is due to begin in Grangemouth in the coming weeks.
The production company is looking for a bungalow with views of the refinery or industry from either the front or back of the house and some “stand alone eateries”, hairdressers and salons or empty units that could be used in the drama.
There has also been interest in the date of the town’s historic Children’s Day, which could possibly feature in the drama.
The Falkirk Herald can confirm local residents have already received letters regarding the production. The newspaper contacted House Productions Ltd looking to see if they could supply any more clues about the crime drama, but they have not responded as yet.
Grangemouth’s Wholeflats Road famously featured in a blink and you will miss it scene from Brad Pitt’s 2013 zombie film World War Z.
The town also appeared in 2006 television drama Gideon’s Daughter, with an amazing looking Kirk of the Holy Rood featured in one scene and the refinery in another, with Bill Nighy memorably complaining about being dragged to “this godforsaken place”.
