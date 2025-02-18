Crime time excitement grips Falkirk area town as location scouting begins for BBC drama

A number of Facebook posts have got residents’ pulses racing as plans look to have been put in place to film a new eight-part BBC crime drama in the Falkirk area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been rumours flying around Grangemouth due to the posts, which began appearing earlier this month, and from some households in the port town who have received letters asking about their properties and if they would like them to be used in the drama, which will reportedly star Dougray Scott.

A location manager, working for independent film company House Productions Ltd, stated filming is due to begin in Grangemouth in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production company is looking for a bungalow with views of the refinery or industry from either the front or back of the house and some “stand alone eateries”, hairdressers and salons or empty units that could be used in the drama.

The new crime drama will reportedly star top Scottish actor Dougray Scott (Picture: David Reiss)

There has also been interest in the date of the town’s historic Children’s Day, which could possibly feature in the drama.

The Falkirk Herald can confirm local residents have already received letters regarding the production. The newspaper contacted House Productions Ltd looking to see if they could supply any more clues about the crime drama, but they have not responded as yet.

Grangemouth’s Wholeflats Road famously featured in a blink and you will miss it scene from Brad Pitt’s 2013 zombie film World War Z.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town also appeared in 2006 television drama Gideon’s Daughter, with an amazing looking Kirk of the Holy Rood featured in one scene and the refinery in another, with Bill Nighy memorably complaining about being dragged to “this godforsaken place”.