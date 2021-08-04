Clare Grogan brings some female film power to Bo'ness Hippodrome

Mulit-talented Clare earned her place in movie immortality when she starred as the scheming – but well-meaning – Susan in Gregory’s Girl (1980).

The Scottish star has personally picked the four films featuring in this short Reel Women season – August 7 and August 12, Clueless (Amy Heckerling, 1995), August 14 and August 19, The Piano (Jane Campion, 1993), September 5 and September 9, For Sama (Waad al-Kateab, 2019) and September 19 and September 23, Babyteeth (Shannon Murphy, 2020).

Each film will be screened twice and preceded by a video introduction by Clare – recorded specially for the Hippodrome audience.

Clare Grogan will be presenting a season of four films directed by women at Bo'ness Hippodrome

Clare said: “I am an absolute film enthusiast so I was delighted when the Hippodrome Bo’ness invited me to choose a small selection of my favourite films.”

Visit www.hippodromecinema.co.ukfor more.

