Christmas favourites on the big screen as drive-in movies return to Falkirk Stadium

The Christmas drive-in – organised by charity the Catherine McEwan Foundation – is back at The Falkirk Stadium over the weekend of December 16-18.

The return of the popular event follows a successful Hallowe’en drive-in last month. It is the latest in a series of Lockdown Drive-In Movie events the charity has held at the home of Falkirk FC over recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as bringing some seasonal family fun for all to enjoy, the drive-in also aims to raise both money and awareness of the charity, which helps Scots sufferers of Crohn’s and Colitis, including funding research, staff and support workers.

The Falkirk Stadium is the venue for the Catherine McEwan Foundation's Christmas drive-in cinema again this year. Pic: Scott Louden.

The festive screenings will kick off on Friday, December 16 with Home Alone at 6pm and Elf at 9pm.

Saturday’s line up features Home Alone at noon, Polar Express at 3pm, Elf at 6pm and The Grinch at 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Sunday, December 18, Elf is at 3pm, Scrooged at 6pm and Love Actually at 9pm.

As with the charity’s other fundraisers in the past, refreshments will be provided by Big Feed and there may be a few surprises on the day too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets, priced £29.50 per car (plus booking fee), are available to buy now at bit.ly/CMFXmasDriveIn