Children will love two of the hot new films hitting Falkirk Cineworld this heatwave weekend

4. The Forever Purge (15)

The Forever Purge (15) - You can see the producers of the Purge films all locked in a room brainstorming - "How do we top all the blood, guts and mindless destruction that has gone before in all the previous Purges?" - then one wee fella puts his hand up gingerly and whispers "Well the Purge is usually just one night - so what if we make the Purge last all year round?" - the room bursts into applause and the wee fella gets a standing ovation, a raise and a private jet. And if he was featured in The Forever Purge with his new found wealth and status he would be tortured and killed in the pre-credit sequence, because that's how this new Purge film rolls baby.

Photo: contributed