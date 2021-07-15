Children will love two of the hot new films hitting Falkirk Cineworld this heatwave weekend

Here are five films – including two with all action animation – which folk can mask up and head along to enjoy at Cineworld in Falkirk Central Retail Park over the next week or so.
1. Black Widow (12A)
Black Widow (12A) - Scarlett Johansson may have popped her clogs at the end of Avengers: Endgame but this film takes place well before that sad incident. Here we meet the "family" which helped shape her life as a top assassin and an Avenger.
It features a top turn from Stranger Things' star David Harbour as Captain America's communist cousin Red Guardian and another dodgy accent for profession cockney geezer Ray Winstone.
2. The Croods 2: A New Age (U)
The Croods 2: A New Age (U) - Everyone's third favourite caveman clan - after the Flintstones and the Rubbles - the Croods are back in an adventure that sees like it has taken an ice age to reach our cinema screens. This time around the family butt heads with the Bettermans - see what they did there? - a more evolved group of cave people. Fans of the legend that is Nic Cage can only marvel at the character he portrays here and wonder why it looks more human than his actual real-life physical form does at the moment.
3. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (15)
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (15) - Or to give the film its alternative title Just When I Think I'm Out They Drag Me Back In, this Saw rip off once again sees a group of highly fevered egos running around like blue bottomed fleas, trying to avoid ever more fiendish traps and the onset of bad acting. It's like The Crystal Maze but with the crystals and the fun removed.
4. The Forever Purge (15)
The Forever Purge (15) - You can see the producers of the Purge films all locked in a room brainstorming - "How do we top all the blood, guts and mindless destruction that has gone before in all the previous Purges?" - then one wee fella puts his hand up gingerly and whispers "Well the Purge is usually just one night - so what if we make the Purge last all year round?" - the room bursts into applause and the wee fella gets a standing ovation, a raise and a private jet. And if he was featured in The Forever Purge with his new found wealth and status he would be tortured and killed in the pre-credit sequence, because that's how this new Purge film rolls baby.
