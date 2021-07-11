Check out this fistful of five fantastic films hitting screens at Falkirk Cineworld

1. Fast and Furious 9 (12A)

Fast and Furious 9 (12A) - Vin Diesel's back as "family" man Dom - who actually abandons his wean at the start of this flick to go off and save the world again. For someone who rabbits on endlessly about the importance of family, he doesn't half spend a lot of time at work. When these car heist films turned into Bond films for petrolheads they became ever more ludicrous. You won't believe your eyes when you see cars swing across canyons like Tarzan or head off into the final frontier. And listen out for the diabolically dubbed Scottish accents in the Edinburgh actions segments.

