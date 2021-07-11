Check out this fistful of five fantastic films hitting screens at Falkirk Cineworld

Here are five films which folk can mask up and head along to enjoy at Cineworld in Falkirk Central Retail Park over the next week or so.
1. Fast and Furious 9 (12A)
Fast and Furious 9 (12A) - Vin Diesel's back as "family" man Dom - who actually abandons his wean at the start of this flick to go off and save the world again.
For someone who rabbits on endlessly about the importance of family, he doesn't half spend a lot of time at work. When these car heist films turned into Bond films for petrolheads they became ever more ludicrous. You won't believe your eyes when you see cars swing across canyons like Tarzan or head off into the final frontier. And listen out for the diabolically dubbed Scottish accents in the Edinburgh actions segments.
Photo: contributed
2. Freaky (15)
Freaky (15) - remember that film where the wee lassie changes places with her mum for a day or two and learns about the importance of responsibility, while the mum learns to lighten up and not be such a hard case? No, well it's okay - this film sees serial killer - a totally sinister and physically imposing Vince Vaughn - change places with a wee blonde schoolgirl. There are some good laughs to be had along the way - but be warned the opening scenes are some of the most brutal that have graced a 15 certificate for some time.
Photo: contributed
3. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (15)
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (15) - The first film was bad enough with just Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds going at it, but now Salma Hayek's foul mouthed con woman joins the lads for some ultra violence and Antonio Banderas looks like the guy out of Fantasy Island as he tries to carry some sort of threat as the main baddie. You will be lapsing into an action comedy coma by the time Morgan Freeman makes an ill-advised appearance - he should get his bodyguard to shoot his agent for landing him a part in this shocker.
Photo: contributed
4. In the Heights (12A)
In the Heights (12A) - from the people who brought you Hamilton - yes they are still at large - this musical takes on a musical journey through three days in the neighbourhood of Washinton Heights in Upper Manhattan. Think Summer Holiday but without Cliff Richards and the Shadows. I know there was some kind of emperor's new clothes deal where we were all told we were supposed to like Hamilton, but a lot of people said they preferred watching a Hamilton Academical no score draw.
Photo: contributed