Chas and Jimmy review The Addams Family 2
A film that focuses on a morbid girl who hates everything including her own family members may not be everyone’s idea of fun – it’s certainly not Scorcese and Depalma’s cup of tea.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 7:16 pm
The Addams Family 2 makes a big mistake by concentrating on Wednesday Addams and also with its “let’s go on a road trip, won’t that be fun?” plot.
There are a few good bits though and Chas and Jimmy try to find them. Oh, and Uncle Fester is turning into and octopus.