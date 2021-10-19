Chas and Jimmy review No Time to Die
The long awaited Bond film gets the Scorcese and Depalma treatment as we say farewell to Daniel Craig in his last outing as 007.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 5:49 pm
Having seen the film three weeks ago and only reviewing it now – as a tribute to how long it took to come to the screen – Chas and Jimmy keep their upper lips as stiff as possible so they don’t give away the ending for the few folks who are waiting to see the film on STV on a Sunday afternoon in 2025.