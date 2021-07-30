Bo'ness Hippodrome makes UK's top cinemas list

Famous for its annual silent film festival – which has become known as HippFest – the Bo’ness cinema features in Timeout.com’s recently published list of the best cinemas 50 and – as has become commonplace for the Hippodrome – gets a glowing review as it comes in at number 29.

Timeout.com’s listing stated: “Run by the not-for-profit Falkirk Community Trust this friendly seaside cinema keeps half an eye on its past. The original oak panelling and other original features are still in place, and there’s a popular annual silent film festival, HippFest, to take things back to when the place first opened in the 1910s.

Bo'ness Hippodrome has been named as one of the top cinemas in the UK

"A £1.8 million renovation in the mid-2000s is the cherry on the cake for a beloved fixture that even has its own fan page on Facebook. Alongside those golden-age flicks, expect to see the latest indies and mainstream movies.”

