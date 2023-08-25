News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Bo'ness Hippodrome gears up for film which celebrates the bicycle's role in women's liberation

A special event celebrating the bicycle and its role in liberating women comes to the historic Hippodrome cinema next month.
By James Trimble
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:01 BST

People may or may not know the humble bicycle has been credited with doing more to emancipate women than anything else in the world and The Freedom Machine, which will be shown at the Hippodrome from 2.30pm on Saturday, September 16, documents this fact

Edited by Scottish film curator Jo Reid, the film explores what freedom looks like for women cyclists over the last 100 years. Using archive footage from the UK’s film

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

archives, this entertaining compilation shows the ways women have used the bicycle to find freedom and independence on the road, the race-track and beyond.

The Freedom Machine marks the positive impact the bicycle had on women's liberation (Picture: Submitted)The Freedom Machine marks the positive impact the bicycle had on women's liberation (Picture: Submitted)
The Freedom Machine marks the positive impact the bicycle had on women's liberation (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

Accompanying the archival footage is a soundtrack by Glasgow-based sound designer and composer Cat Hawthorn, who brought a bike into the recording studio to

capture the percussive sounds that permeate The Freedom Machine’s soundscape.

The Hippodrome event will feature an in-person introduction and post-screening Q&A with Jo Reid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Strauss, arts development oficer and Hippodrome programmer, said: “After the excitement of the UCI Cycling World Championships coming through our local

streets we’re filled with enthusiasm to dig deeper into what bikes mean to so many of us in our everyday lives and what they have meant to our mums, grannies and great-grannies.

"This joyous celebration of women on two-wheels reminds us of the pleasures of freewheeling with the wind in our hair – and helmets, of course – and I’m sure folk will leave the cinema inspired to get on their bikes.”

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

Related topics:PeopleGlasgow