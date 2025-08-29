Beneath the Hippodrome ... the Phantom is on his way to Bo'ness cinema

An eerie addition – which turned 100 this year – has crept onto the ever popular Bo’ness Hippodrome HippFest Taste of Silents programme.

Lon Chaney’s classic The Phantom of the Opera (1925) will be screened at the historic cinema on Thursday, October 30.

Michael Crawford, aka Frank Spencer, famously portrayed the Phantom in the worldwide stage musical sensation but his mother did not even have him until around 20 years after this film was made.

Directed by Rupert Julian and starring master of disguise Chaney – known as the Man of a Thousand Faces – The Phantom of the Opera was the first film adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel and ranks among the greatest horror films of the silent era.

The Phantom of the Opera will be haunting the stalls of the historic Hippodrome this Halloween season (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

This anniversary screening will also feature a chilling new live score from Tommy Perman and Andrew Wasylyk commissioned by Dundead.

Tickets for this masterpiece go on sale on Friday, September 5.

Visit the Hippodrome website for more information.

