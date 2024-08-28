Arnie's back again for Terminator double bill at Falkirk Cineworld this weekend

By James Trimble
Published 28th Aug 2024, 12:46 BST
Falkirk Cineworld was under threat of “termination” earlier in the year but now it has bounced back to screen a double of bill of action movies to mark the 40th anniversary of the movie that made Schwarzenegger a big name.

The Central Retail Park cinema will be showing The Terminator (1984) followed by Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) on Saturday, August 31.

Introducing the world to Arnold Schwarzennegger’s T-100 – a killing machine transported from the future back to 1984 to “terminate” Sarah Connor and prevent her giving birth to the saviour of the human race, James Cameron’s The Terminator took cinemas by storm when it was released four decades ago.

It also gave the world Arnie’s famous “I’ll be back” catchphrase.

Falkirk Cineworld will be screening Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day back to back this weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Falkirk Cineworld will be screening Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day back to back this weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The sequel has the T-100 as a goodie, sent back in time to protect John Connor from a deadly shape shifting terminator, the T-1000.

The catchphrase for this one is the unforgettable “Hasta la vista, baby”.

