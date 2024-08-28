Arnie's back again for Terminator double bill at Falkirk Cineworld this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Cineworld was under threat of “termination” earlier in the year but now it has bounced back to screen a double of bill of action movies to mark the 40th anniversary of the movie that made Schwarzenegger a big name.

The Central Retail Park cinema will be showing The Terminator (1984) followed by Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) on Saturday, August 31.

Introducing the world to Arnold Schwarzennegger’s T-100 – a killing machine transported from the future back to 1984 to “terminate” Sarah Connor and prevent her giving birth to the saviour of the human race, James Cameron’s The Terminator took cinemas by storm when it was released four decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also gave the world Arnie’s famous “I’ll be back” catchphrase.

Falkirk Cineworld will be screening Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day back to back this weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The sequel has the T-100 as a goodie, sent back in time to protect John Connor from a deadly shape shifting terminator, the T-1000.

The catchphrase for this one is the unforgettable “Hasta la vista, baby”.

Visit the website for more information.