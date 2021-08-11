Andre Rieu waltzing back into Falkirk Cineworld this month

Celebrate the maestro’s impending return to live performance, Together Again is an all-new spectacular of some of his favourite performances and shows, from Sydney to Mexico City, Bucharest to New York, as well as his favourite show tunes, operatic arias and dance numbers.

Andre, who has certainly done his bit to help popularise classical music, said: “My orchestra and I cannot wait to perform for you live on stage again and see you smiling, kissing, singing, and dancing in front of us, happy and carefree.

"And very soon this will be possible. To shorten the wait and increase your anticipation, I am very excited to announce the release of this wonderful new concert film in your local cinemas.

André Rieu is coming back to Falkirk Cineworld this month

"Together Again is a wonderful and emotional reminder of how it was before the pandemic and how it will soon be again. Yhank you for being my guest at this very special cinema event this summer, and see you soon, when my orchestra and I return to the UK & Ireland in 2022.”

Presented from his hometown of Maastricht, André reflects on the last year, his memories of performing around the world, and on looking forward to bringing new concerts to his fans globally. Speaking candidly with his son Pierre, André is also reunited with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.