Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gentle walk along the northern shore of the River Forth to end at St Andrews.

The Fife Coastal Path

The Fife Coastal Path offers a wonderful experience closer to the main population belt in Central Scotland without the need to travel a large distance to the start point.

The official route commences in Kincardine with the end at point at Newburgh on the River Tay however this involves around 12 overnights and leads to most walkers opting for a truncated version beginning at North or South Queensferry and ending at historic St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anstruther Harbour

Waymarkers are well placed to eliminate walking off course as you traverse the various towns and villages from west to east with glorious views over to Edinburgh, the Isle of May and the Bass Rock to the south.

An added bonus is that from April to July it is possible to take time out at Anstruther to sail over to the Isle of May to view the nesting puffin colonies before they head back out to sea for the remainder of the year.

Another feature throughout the route is the architecture that reflects the trade between Fife and the Low Countries of the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg dating to the early Middle Ages. Many of the historic buildings reveal Dutch and Flemish influence with their roof pantiles and crow-stepped gables.

Terrain is easy going on a mix of grassy paths and beach however a few sections require care over boulder strewn sand and for the more adventurous, the Elie Chain Walk, although this is dependent on tide times with the safer option to keep to the inland pathway always available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area is a haven for wildlife, with many varieties of seabirds including kittiwakes, razorbills, guillemots, terns, oystercatchers and the aforesaid puffins.

At 65 miles the section of North Queensferry to St Andrews offers a comfortable 6 overnights with an additional night in St Andrews a popular extension to take in the many landmarks around the town.

Overseas walkers also prefer a first overnight in South Queensferry with a walk across the original Forth Road Bridge affording views either side to the rail bridge built in the late 1800’s and the newly constructed Queensferry Crossing.

Whatever your preference this walk on Scotland’s very own ‘Costa del is both memorable and enjoyable.

Article by EasyWays Polmont, walking tours throughout Scotland, Northern Spain and Italy.