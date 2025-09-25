Falkirk Tryst Orchestra brings “Musical Landscapes” to life for Veterans charity

By Kenneth MacKinnon
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 23:36 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 09:04 BST
Falkirk Tryst Orchestra performing ain Trinity Church, Falkirk.
Falkirk Tryst Orchestra performing ain Trinity Church, Falkirk.
Falkirk Tryst Orchestra will host a charity concert in aid of Erskine Veterans Charity on Sunday 5th October 2025 at 7pm in Trinity Church, Falkirk. The concert, titled Musical Landscapes, will raise funds to support Veterans and their families across Scotland.

The programme will take the audience on a journey around the world through music – from Strauss’s Egyptian March to Gershwin’s An American in Paris, John Barry’s Out of Africa theme, and the beloved Largo from Dvořák’s New World Symphony. Conducted by Michael Graham, the evening promises a mix of familiar favourites and hidden gems.

Kenneth MacKinnon, President of Falkirk Tryst Orchestra, said: “We’re delighted to be performing this concert in support of Erskine. Music has the power to transport us to different landscapes, and tonight we hope to take our audience on that journey while also raising vital funds for Veterans who have given so much. We look forward to welcoming our audience for a memorable evening.”

Tickets are £12, with free entry for under 18s and can be purchased by emailing [email protected] or at the door on the night. Net proceeds will go to Erskine.

For more information, or to support Erskine in other ways, please contact 0141 814 4555 or [email protected]

