Falkirk Classic Cars on Show for Charities on 12th May
From the proceeds of last year’s show, the Car Club was able to donate £13,100 to nine local charities, including Crossreach Polmont Visitors’ Centre, Larbert Churches’ Youth Trust, Maggies Forth Valley and Strathcarron Hospice. And the Club is hoping to exceed that total this year.
George Waddell, Chairman, said: “We are so grateful to the classic car owners and members of the public who make a great day out for all the family and, by their generosity, have raised over £113,000 since the Club’s first show in 2005”.
At the 2023 Show there were over 700 vehicles registered to attend, which included 47 different car clubs. As well as the classic vehicles, there will be live music from Callander Brass and The Moodiesburn and District Pipe Band, a variety of traders and autojumblers, children’s rides, and several food vendors. Six of last year’s charities will also be present to showcase their great work.
Classic vehicles from the Falkirk area will include David Walker’s stunning 1967 Ford Corsair and Thomas Quarrell’s lovely traditional 1993 Rover Mini (seen here outside Callander House)
The 2024 show will take place on Sunday 12th May at the Games Park, Bridge of Allan (near Stirling), overlooked by the stunning Wallace Monument and in view of the iconic Stirling Castle. The gates will be open to the public at 10:30am. The entry fee is £5 for adults (under-16s are free and public parking is also free).
As is always the case with a volunteer-run club, none of this would happen without the dedication and time given freely of its members, so they’re always looking for new members who are willing to help! www.sdccc.co.uk