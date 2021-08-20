We’re now at the halfway point of the 2021 Edinburgh International Festival, which comes to a close on Sunday, August 29.

Many of the shows sold out months ago, with performances from the like of Damon Albarn, Nicola Benedetti and Alan Cumming amongst the hot tickets.

But, despite Festival Director Fergus Linehan opting to continue with socially-distanced seating even as Scottish Government Covid restrictions eased, there are still a wide range of concerts and performances that have seats available.

And there’s more good news for people under the age of 26, who can take advantage of £8 tickets if they book them on the same day as certain performances.

Here are 10 shows you can still grab a ticket for at www.eif.co.uk.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Niqabi Ninja © MIhaela_Bodlovic (1).jpg Combining street artwork, audio-story performance and a walk through the streets around the Lyceum Theatre, Niqabi Ninja is a graphic-novel style revenge story written in reaction to the 2012–2014 mob sexual assaults in Tahrir Square, Cairo. Buy a ticket and at a given time you'll be given a map of the route and an mp3 player. It's on until August 28 (not 22 or 23) at 15 minute intervals between 6.45pm and 9.15pm. Photo: MIHAELA BODLOVIC Photo Sales

2. Fatma Said and Malcolm Martineau Egyptian soprano Fatma Said makes her International Festival debut with Edinburgh-born pianist Malcolm Martineau, featuring Mozart and Spanish songs by Lorca and Falla. They'll be playing the Old College Quad on Friday, August 27, at 12.30pm and 2pm. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Thundercat A late addition to the programme, Thundercat (Stephen Bruner to his mum) is a maverick bassist and singer who was at the creative epicentre of Kendrick Lamar’s 'To Pimp A Butterfly', has dueted with Ariana Grande, and won a Grammy for his 2020 album 'It Is What It Is'. He plays Edinburgh Park on Saturday, August 21, at 8.30pm. Photo: Parker Day Photo Sales

4. Scottish Chamber Orchestra conducted by Kazushi Ono The final orchestral concert of the Festival is a magical performance of works from Japan, France and Russia, by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra conducted by Kazushi Ono. There are two performances, at 6pm and 8.30pm, on Sunday, August 29. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales