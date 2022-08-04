Edinburgh International Film Festival is back, and with it comes the ever popular Film Fest in the City.

Returning to its iconic location of St Andrew’s Square, the event will see a list of timeless classic, family favourites and blockbuster screened completely free of charge over the weekend of August 12.

In a change from last year’s popular screenings, Film Fest in the City have announced screenings will be free un-ticketed entry this year, with all screenings on a first come, first served basis.

And it is sure to be a weekend that is not to be missed, with a planned screening from legendary director Stanley Kubrick, a whole load of much-loved Disney hits and some of the last year’s biggest blockbuster.

So if you’re feeling like a family day out in the Capital, or even a romantic night with your partner, why not take in some of these 10 great films, without needing to spend a penny on tickets?

1. Friday August 12, 5pm - Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon The martial arts masterpiece from director Ang Lee flies into the Capital on opening night.

2. Saturday August 13, 6pm - Wall-E The modern day Disney Pixar classic follows a robot responsible for cleaning a waste-covered Earth as he encounters another robot and falls in love with her.

3. Sunday August 14, 1pm - Big Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks stars in this late 1980's hit as Josh, a 13-year-old a boy who makes a wish to become "bigger and taller" after he is found not tall enough to ride a roller coaster at a theme park. An all-time family classic.

4. Sunday August 14, 3:15pm - Whip It Directed by Steven Spielberg, Whip It stars Elliot Paige as an indie-rock-loving misfit who finds a way of dealing with small-town misery when they discover a roller-derby league.