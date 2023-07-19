Edinburgh Fringe: How Falkirk residents can pick up discounted tickets to this year's festival

More than 5000 tickets will be made available for residents with a FK postcode. Those in the Falkirk postcode can pick up tickets for around 200 shows that take place at the Assembly Festival during the first week of the Fringe season (2 August - 6 August).

The Assembly programme is one of the longest running at the Fringe and each year puts on a variety of comedy, theatre and kids shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year local highlights include Edinburgh illusionist Kevin Quantum, who showcases his unique magic and stunts. Glasgow comedian Susie McCabe will bring her Femme Fatality show.

Falkirk residents can pick up £5 tickets for this year's festival Pic: Lisa Ferguson

From further afield, the West African/Canadian Kalabanté’s critically acclaimed Afrique en Cirque show brings acrobatic, gravity-defying moves to the Assembly Hall.

Kids are also catered for, with Roger McGough’s Money-Go-Round, Fringe-favourite The Bubble Show and a charming homage to circus horses in Chevalier - Hobbyhorse Circus.

The shows are held at 12 events around Edinburgh, including the Assembly Rooms and Assembly George Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tickets will be available to purchase from assemblyfestival.com between 15-31 July on a first come, first served basis.

To claim the discount, first log in to your account, then add the Local Resident tickets to your basket and finally add the code AF23 before checking out. Or phone the box office with the code.