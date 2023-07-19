News you can trust since 1845
Edinburgh Fringe: How Falkirk residents can pick up discounted tickets to this year's festival

Falkirk residents planning a Fringe trip can grab themselves discounted tickets this year and here’s how.
By Callum McCormack
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

More than 5000 tickets will be made available for residents with a FK postcode. Those in the Falkirk postcode can pick up tickets for around 200 shows that take place at the Assembly Festival during the first week of the Fringe season (2 August - 6 August).

The Assembly programme is one of the longest running at the Fringe and each year puts on a variety of comedy, theatre and kids shows.

This year local highlights include Edinburgh illusionist Kevin Quantum, who showcases his unique magic and stunts. Glasgow comedian Susie McCabe will bring her Femme Fatality show.

Falkirk residents can pick up £5 tickets for this year's festival Pic: Lisa FergusonFalkirk residents can pick up £5 tickets for this year's festival Pic: Lisa Ferguson
From further afield, the West African/Canadian Kalabanté’s critically acclaimed Afrique en Cirque show brings acrobatic, gravity-defying moves to the Assembly Hall.

Kids are also catered for, with Roger McGough’s Money-Go-Round, Fringe-favourite The Bubble Show and a charming homage to circus horses in Chevalier - Hobbyhorse Circus.

The shows are held at 12 events around Edinburgh, including the Assembly Rooms and Assembly George Square.

The tickets will be available to purchase from assemblyfestival.com between 15-31 July on a first come, first served basis.

To claim the discount, first log in to your account, then add the Local Resident tickets to your basket and finally add the code AF23 before checking out. Or phone the box office with the code.

The offer is limited to a maximum of two tickets per performance, six per transaction and is only valid for shows on between 2-6 August inclusive.

