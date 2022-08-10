Edinburgh Fringe: Beattie family from Polmont take to the stage

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Hazel, dad Simon and daughters April and Violet are all involved in this year’s event – back again on a grand scale for the first time in three years.

The females in the family are all performing in a series of musical shows at the capital’s Rose Theatre with Captivate Theatre.

Based in Rose Street, the theatre is at the heart of this year’s Fringe Festival with a huge range of productions to suit all tastes.

Hazel Beattie, with daughters April, left, and Violet, right, who are all performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022

Fourteen-year-old Violet has a leading role in the musical classic Oliver, taking to the stage as the Artful Dodger.

Violet is a member of Central Scotland Ballet School (CSBS) and Falkirk Youth Theatre and performed the title role of 'Annie' with Captivate theatre in 2020 when the full Fringe last took place.

Mum Hazel, who is an arts development officer dance and drama with Falkirk Council, said: “She is loving playing the cheeky character and loves the twist that it is usually played by a boy but rave reviews prove that Violet is made for the part!”

Meanwhile, April, 17, is performing as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, a musical based on the cult characters.

April also attends CSBS and is a member of the Junior Conservatoire for Musical Theatre at the RCS in Glasgow. She is hoping to train in musical theatre full time next year.

And as if one role is not enough, she is also appearing in Oliver and Sunshine on Leith.

April is appearing alongside her mum, who is performing as Jean in Sunshine on Leith, the musical featuring the songs of The Proclaimers.

Hazel said: “Getting to sing the title song each night is a very emotional and wonderful experience and is a role I will never tire of playing.”

She also appears in Oliver and One Man, Two Guvnors.

Tickets are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 07955104555.

Not to be left out, dad Simon also has a show in the festival which he has adapted for stage with his theatre company Nonsenseroom Productions.