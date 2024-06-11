Earthtones Trio Are Running For Miles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Euan Stevenson/Earthtones Trio’s debut album ‘Sound Tracks’, is released via iOcco Classical together with lead track ‘Running For Miles’ on June 17.

Falkirk-born composer Euan Stevenson is perhaps best known as M.D, co-writer and arranger for UK jazz singer Georgia Cécile, whilst also composing for Earthtones Trio and arranging music for a growing number of internationally acclaimed orchestras including the BBC Concert Orchestra, English Chamber Orchestra and Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Originally commissioned by Chamber Music Scotland and Classic Music Live Falkirk, with a score written for and performed by RSNO principal flautist Katherine Bryan and cellist Betsy Taylor with Euan on piano and BBC Big Band drummer Tom Gordon on percussion, Sound Tracks is a suite of nine contemporary classical music pieces inspired by the people, places and landmarks of Falkirk (Euan’s hometown) and surrounding landscapes of Central Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead track ‘Running For Miles is also released this June. An accompanying podcast, ‘Sound Tracks: Track by Track’, hosted by presenter Stephen Duffy, focusing on the inspirations behind the compositions, is available now online too.

Earthtones Trio: Katherine Bryan, Euan Stevenson, Betsy Taylor.

"We hope the album will shine a light on the power of commissioning composers to write about their home town and the resulting gain for communities and audiences in provincial areas across the UK." says the Scottish composer.

Sound Tracks is available on CD including bespoke cover art by Scottish illustrator Gavin C. Robinson with sheet music downloads and the album is also available to stream on major digital music sites.

The accompanying podcast, Sound Tracks: Track by Track, hosted by musician and radio presenter Stephen Duffy, is also online now. A profile of Sound Tracks and Earthtones Trio is scheduled for broadcast on BBC Radio Scotland’s Classical Now programme on Sunday, June 17.