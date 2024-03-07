Dog blood donor Jeffrey to be a TV star

Jeffrey, the Irish Setter, is set to make an appearance at this year's prestigious Crufts Dog Show, hailed as the largest of its kind globally.
By Maggie LaidlawContributor
Published 7th Mar 2024, 10:23 GMT
Renowned for his altruistic nature, Jeffrey has served as a blood donor, championing the cause of canine blood donations. Sadly, nearing his 10th donation, Jeffrey had to retire his iconic red bandana due to age restrictions.

Each of Jeffrey's donations is believed to have the potential to rescue up to 4 canine lives, translating to an estimated 36 dogs across the UK whose lives have been saved thanks to his noble contributions.

Chloe Green, owner of Jeffrey and Head Nurse at Apex Vet in Denny, will be joining Jeffrey at Crufts. Alongside them will be her other Irish Setter, Freddie (known as Glencarron The Show Must Go On JW), who is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to add more winning rosettes to their collection on Gundog day this Friday

Catch Jeffrey's captivating presence on this Friday's broadcast of Crufts, airing on Channel 4.

