D2 The Creative Centre Christmas Shopping Weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Come along and enjoy a range of stalls, open studios, Santa's grotto and much, much more! Open 10am-4pm both days and free entry! Lots of fun for all the family!
D2's studio residents will be opening their doors so you can get a peek inside to see where the magic happens with products and vouchers available to purchase.
Our D2 adult students will also have their work on display, with a fab range of paintings, sculptures and jewellery which can be purchased and our young artists will be displaying some of their work in a mini exhibition.
D2's teaching studio will be filled with stall holders with all sorts of different goodies and we will have loads of fun stuff for the little ones to get up to!
A great place to find unique, one of a kind gifts and experiences to delight your loved ones!