Cycling Road Safety Roadshows come to Edinburgh and Glasgow in November 2025.

Cycling Road Safety Roadshows

Cyclists are invited to attend new road safety roadshows aimed at reducing cycling-related incidents.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist cycling solicitors Cycle Law Scotland are bringing expert speakers together to pass on life-saving advice.

Doors open at 6pm, with talks running until 9.30pm, featuring insights from Police Scotland, Cycling Scotland, Cycling UK, Sweco UK, Glasgow City Council, Cycle Law Scotland, and other special guests. A panel Q&A session will also take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers expect around 200 attendees each night, with funds raised for SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health). Guinness world record cyclist Mark Beaumont and former Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings are backing the events.

Attendees will also be entered into a prize draw featuring gear and goodies generously donated by local bike shops.

Tickets are free, with refreshments provided. See the event website for more information and to reserve your free tickets.