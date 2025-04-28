Creating Hope Together in Denny & Bonnybridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free event in Dennyloanhead aims to help foster a more supportive and resilient community for all.

Creating Hope Together is the name of the Scottish Government’s Suicide Prevention Strategy 2022-2032 which aims to reduce the number of suicide deaths in Scotland, whilst tackling the inequalities which contribute to suicide.

To achieve this, Scottish Government have highlighted the importance of cross-sector partnership in supporting our communities to become safe, compassionate, inclusive, and free from stigma.

Aligned with this, from 10am – 4pm on Friday 9 May 2025, CVS Falkirk & District, along with partners at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s Health Improvement Team, is hosting a free, informal workshop focused on suicide prevention within Denny and Bonnybridge.

Poster advertising the event

Working with the values of inclusivity and compassion, from this event, you can expect to receive valuable training from the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s Health Improvement Team on how to respond effectively and compassionately when support is needed in your community; gain a clear understanding of suicide prevention and its core principles; and learn about local groups' approaches to mental health, suicide prevention, and bereavement.

Attendees will also make a valuable difference to their communities by working together to develop a 'Creating Hope Charter' that evokes the values and principles required for mentally healthy and suicide-safer communities to thrive.

Taking place in Dennyloanhead Community Hall (FK6 5JZ), this event is open to (and designed for) all – whether you are a service provider, business, school, community leader, volunteer, or member of the public. Set to be a day of community collaboration, no experience or knowledge is needed – simply a willingness to engage and develop the understanding of suicide prevention further.

Whilst this event is open to all, spaces are limited therefore interested individuals should complete the CVS Falkirk & District Registration of Interest Form (linked for your convenience), and their team will be in touch to confirm your booking or provide further information.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Important Note: This event will cover sensitive topics related to suicide prevention, therefore participants are encouraged to consider their wellbeing before attending, as discussions may be emotionally challenging. Support resources will be available throughout the day for anyone who may need assistance.

For further information, please view the CVS Falkirk & District website: Creating Hope Together in Denny and Bonnybridge, Suicide Prevention Training, or contact Eloise Wilson (Partnership Development Manager at CVS Falkirk & District) via email at [email protected] or phone 01324 692000.