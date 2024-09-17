Community comes together to celebrate volunteers
Get crafty with Denny Poppies or enjoy a musical interlude from 'The Old Folkers Club' (Denny & Bonnybridge Men's Shed band).
Open until Friday, September 20, this week is your final chance to visit CVS Falkirk & District's Volunteering Exhibition 'Capturing Volunteer Stories, 1984-2024'!
The space has been a celebration of community spirit and participation, offering the opportunity for people to be inspired and get involved. The CVS team are so grateful for the support they have received from visitors who have embraced and engaged with the Exhibition:
"Fascinating exhibition, and a friendly welcome. As a volunteer myself, it's nice to be recognised this way"
"Brilliant exhibition and an eye opener of all the fantastic work that happens on our doorstep"
"So much to see and learn about the history of volunteering in Falkirk District"
"Brilliant exhibition bringing volunteering to life. Great showcase of the range of local volunteering and benefits to communities."
Coming up at their Volunteering Exhibition this week, CVS Falkirk & District are excited to host some interactive sessions ran by Falkirk & District volunteers. On Wednesday, September 18 at 2pm, Jane from Denny Poppies will be showing us how to make some of their gorgeous poppies - both through crocheting and repurposing recycled plastic.
And on Thursday, September 19 at 2pm, some of Denny and Bonnybridge Men's Shed band 'The Old Folkers Club' will be visiting the exhibition for a musical performance. So whether you are feeling crafty or looking for a new musical find - or both - make sure you come along for some extra special celebrations!
CVS Falkirk & District said: "We are so thrilled with how our exhibition has been received so far, our visitors have added their own interesting tales of volunteering as we get the chance to speak with them. We have also had some amazing feedback from the groups involved in the display with some highlighting their own surprise at the amount of volunteering heritage available."
So, get down to Arnotdale House while you still can!
