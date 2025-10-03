Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) Workshop
A New Chapter Begins at Quiet Waters: The Launch of “Stress Less” – Our First CBT Group Workshop
At Quiet Waters, we’ve always believed in the power of listening, healing, and community. Now, we’re taking a bold new step forward.
This October, we’re thrilled to launch our first-ever Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) group workshop, Stress Less — a 10-week journey designed to equip adults with practical coping skills and stress management strategies in a warm, supportive group setting.
Led by two experienced CBT therapists and supported by myself, William Shreenan, Practice Manager at Quiet Waters, this pilot group is more than just a workshop — it’s a space to breathe, reflect, and grow.
Whether you're feeling overwhelmed, stuck in unhelpful thought patterns, or simply looking for tools to manage life’s pressures, Stress Less offers a structured, evidence-based approach to help you regain control and build resilience.
Starts: Tuesday 14 October 2025
Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Venue: Quiet Waters, 2 Glasgow Road, Camelon, Falkirk FK1 4HJ
Cost: £5 per session
Certificate awarded on completion
To book your place, call 01324 630643 or 07469 068787
Or email: [email protected]
Spaces are limited — and interest is already growing. If you or someone you know could benefit from a safe, structured space to explore stress and wellbeing, we’d love to welcome you.
Let’s take this step together. Let’s stress less — and live more.