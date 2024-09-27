Classical Music Concert with the Troppos Quintet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Classic Music Live! Falkirk present the Troppos Quintet on Friday 11th October at 7.30 pm in Falkirk Trinity Church.

Pawel Jaworski: Clarinet

Eddy Betancourt: Violin

Sergio Vega Dominguez: Oboe

Some of the Troppos musicians

Francisco (Paco) Merino: Tuba

Eric Alfonso: Percussion

Troppos plays music that wants to be danced to, presenting audiences with passion-packed programmes featuring the sounds of Spain and Latin America.

When Sergio Dominguez was studying at the Royal Conservatoir of Scotland, he reached out to fellow students to see if anyone wanted to form a chamber music ensemble. It wasn't until the pandemic that he teamed up with his friend Paco and began writing for oboe, flute and tuba. The group took off and began performing original compositions and arrangements around the country, joined by violinist Eddy Betancourt, clarinettist Pawel Jaworski and percussion player Eric Alfonso.

Troppos tries to break the often rigid classical rules, in search of a new, innovative sound. With this programme they create a musical journey through the cultural melting pot of Spanish and Latin American music.

Troppos have performed in different venues and festivals around Scotland, such as the Govan Gala Festival and The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the Pianodrome. They have also collaborated with well­ known Scottish composer and filmmaker James Gray.

Programme:

Maria Teresa Vera: Veinte Afios

Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita

Manuel Penella Moreno: El Gato Montes

Astor Piazzolla: Adios Nonino

James Gray: Dance of the Weasel, The Fox, Old Shanty.

Dmitri Shostakovich: Waltz no 2

Goran Bregovic: Underground Tango

Astor Piazzoll: Libertango

Angel Villoldo: El Choclo

Moises Simon Rodriguez: El Manisero

Chucho Valdes: Mambo Influenciado

Zequinha de Abreu: Tico Tico no Fuba

Tito Puente: Oye Como Va

Georges Bizet: Habanera from Carmen

Arturo Marquez: Danzon No 2

You can buy tickets from www.falkirkleisureandculture.org or at the door.