Classical Music Concert with the Troppos Quintet
Pawel Jaworski: Clarinet
Eddy Betancourt: Violin
Sergio Vega Dominguez: Oboe
Francisco (Paco) Merino: Tuba
Eric Alfonso: Percussion
Troppos plays music that wants to be danced to, presenting audiences with passion-packed programmes featuring the sounds of Spain and Latin America.
When Sergio Dominguez was studying at the Royal Conservatoir of Scotland, he reached out to fellow students to see if anyone wanted to form a chamber music ensemble. It wasn't until the pandemic that he teamed up with his friend Paco and began writing for oboe, flute and tuba. The group took off and began performing original compositions and arrangements around the country, joined by violinist Eddy Betancourt, clarinettist Pawel Jaworski and percussion player Eric Alfonso.
Troppos tries to break the often rigid classical rules, in search of a new, innovative sound. With this programme they create a musical journey through the cultural melting pot of Spanish and Latin American music.
Troppos have performed in different venues and festivals around Scotland, such as the Govan Gala Festival and The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the Pianodrome. They have also collaborated with well known Scottish composer and filmmaker James Gray.
Programme:
Maria Teresa Vera: Veinte Afios
Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita
Manuel Penella Moreno: El Gato Montes
Astor Piazzolla: Adios Nonino
James Gray: Dance of the Weasel, The Fox, Old Shanty.
Dmitri Shostakovich: Waltz no 2
Goran Bregovic: Underground Tango
Astor Piazzoll: Libertango
Angel Villoldo: El Choclo
Moises Simon Rodriguez: El Manisero
Chucho Valdes: Mambo Influenciado
Zequinha de Abreu: Tico Tico no Fuba
Tito Puente: Oye Como Va
Georges Bizet: Habanera from Carmen
Arturo Marquez: Danzon No 2
You can buy tickets from www.falkirkleisureandculture.org or at the door.
