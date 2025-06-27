Check-in to a fun-filled summer at Thistles’ Hotel Cali-FUN-ia

Shopping centre to launch budget friendly family fun for the summer holidays

This summer, Thistles shopping centre in Stirling invites visitors to check-in to Hotel Cali-FUN-ia, a six-week summer holiday themed interactive ‘hotel’.

Open daily from Monday 1 July to Saturday 10 August, this immersive experience promises to entertain visitors of all ages over the summer holidays with rooms full of games, music and surprises around every corner.

Guests will have their world turned on its head in the mind-bending upside-down room, then try their hand at hoop-throwing in the retro American diner, tackle the buzz wire challenge in the games room, and dive into fun with foam blocks in the hotel themed bedroom. Check-in is available from 12pm until check-out at 4pm and advanced booking is not required.

There is no cost to take part, but to support the local community, voluntary donations will be collected for Strathcarron Hospice, who will be on hand throughout the ‘hotel’. All proceeds will support the hospice’s vital work throughout the Forth Valley area.

To celebrate the launch of Hotel Cali-FUN-ia, Thistles has partnered with Stirling Highland Hotel to offer one lucky winner an overnight stay for two, including breakfast. For a chance to win, visitors are encouraged to snap a picture at the Hotel Cali-FUN-ia and share it on social media using the hashtag #HotelCaliFUNia and tagging @thistlesstirling.

As part of Thistles commitment to offering summer-long fun for families during the school holidays, the much-loved indoor beach is also making a return. Running daily from 1 July to 10 August, between 11am and 3pm, the beach experience is delivered in partnership with Strathcarron Hospice. Children can enjoy 30 minutes of sandy play in exchange for a suggested £2 donation, with all proceeds going directly to support the hospice.

Gary Turnbull, Centre Director at Thistles said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families and visitors to our brand-new Hotel Cali-FUN-ia. This summer-long immersive experience is a first for Thistles and part of our aim to offer fun and free activities for families during the school holidays.

“We’re also proud to be continuing our support for Strathcarron Hospice and encourage those who can to donate.”

For full event details, visit: https://www.thistlesstirling.com/events