Chase the January blues away with the Linlithgow Rock Choir
There was a terrific turnout for the opening of the Linlithgow Rock Choir with 40 members from the local community gathering together on Tuesday morning for the first time to sing as a choir, learning a feel good upbeat song.
The choir is led by Rock Choir Leader Jennifer Scouller who is encouraging people in the local area to come along and try the choir out.
Jennifer said: "Singing makes you feel good, and it helps to release those feel good endorphins just like exercising. No-one has to sing by themselves and it's amazing what can be achieved as a group.
"It's not just about the singing, but also people from the community coming together to enjoy an activity together that can make a positive impact on your health and wellbeing."
Rock Choir is largest contemporary choir in the UK with 30,000 members singing in choirs all over the country.
"We have had quite a lot of requests to open a choir here in Linlithgow with nearby choirs also to be found in Livingston and in Morningside, Edinburgh," continued Jennifer.
"Rock Choir raises a lot of money for different charities but this term we are focusing on Comic Relief which takes place in March and we have exciting plans about how we can make an impact and help raise money for them."
If you like to sing and would like to find out more visit www.rockchoir.com to book a free taster session