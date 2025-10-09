Cello and piano fuo to play in Falkirk

Alexandra Mackenzie (Cello) and Ingrid Sawers (Piano) will be playing a concert at 2pm on Friday 24th October in Falkirk Trinity Church.

Ingrid Sawers and Alexandra Mackenzie are keen to play some of the wonderful music composed by women which has been largely ignored in the past.

Cellist Alexandra Mackenzie is internationally recognised as an outstanding performer and educator. She has appeared at Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall in the USA and played concerts in 43 of America's 50 States. She has been a guest artist at Banff Centre for the Arts, a Fellow at Tanglewood, and has performed across the globe. Other notable collaborations include extensive work with English Chamber Orchestra, Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures company and playing on recordings for Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson. Alexandra teaches at the junior department of the Royal Academy of Music and was elected an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music in 2011.

Pianist Ingrid Sawers is in demand as one of the UK’s finest accompanists and chamber musicians, performing widely throughout the UK, Europe, and Canada. She is equally at home performing vocal repertoire at the Oxford Lieder Festival or instrumental music at the World Saxophone Congress in Strasbourg. She has toured widely with Classic FM presenter John Suchet in his talk Beethoven - The Last Master, has performed for HRH Prince Charles at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and broadcast on BBC Arts and BBC Radio 3 as part of t h e Edinburgh Festival.

Ingrid was educated at Edinburgh University. She has taken part in masterclasses with Peter Donohoe at the Edinburgh Festival and with lieder specialist Malcolm Martineau.

Their programme will include works by Amy Horrocks, Avril Coleridge-Taylor, Margaret Dare, Isobel Dunlop and Ivy Parkin, all dating from the 1880s to the 1950s. They can be found on Ingrid and Alexandra’s CD ‘Beyond Twilight’

Tickets from www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-ingrid-sawers-and-alexandra-mackenzieor at the door by card or cash.