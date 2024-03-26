Celebrating ten years of Finding Funding for Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held at Bowhouse Community Centre, Grangemouth, the free event is designed to give third sector, charity and voluntary groups and organisations, and social enterprises the opportunity to meet with a range of diverse funders to learn about the grant funding schemes that are available.

For 2024, there were 22 funding organisations available to attendees including the National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, Asda Foundation, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, Tesco Stronger Starts, Falkirk Business Gateway and many more.

In light of the current cost of living, this year CVS Falkirk & District also invited a range of support organisations who can help local groups and organisations save money on costs, for example, Utility Aid who also gave a short presentation on understanding your buildings and the opportunity for energy efficiency.

To kick off the event, Provost Bisset and Councillor Meiklejohn joined with Victoria McRae [CEO, CVS Falkirk & District] to mark the decade of community coming together, with the Provost remarking that “the advice and support given is invaluable and without your [CVS] support many social enterprises and community groups would never get off the ground”.

Whilst Councillor Meiklejohn highlighted the potential represented in bringing funders and delegates together as she commented on the “real buzz in the room with lots of conversations bound to be had”.

We are always so thankful when we receive your feedback on our events and groups, and hearing people found the Fayre to be a place of hope, help, and encouragement motivates us to keep creating these opportunities for face-to-face discussion. In a personal capacity, the Provost also reflected upon his own experiences with CVS Falkirk & District, remarking that “just to know there was someone there that had the experience and ability to guide you was quite comforting and I know this is true for many groups across Falkirk District”.

Whilst, one attendee reflected on social media that the event was “very interesting and so helpful to the community, thank you [CVS] for all your kind words and encouragement”. Our goal is to always exist as a place of guidance and support so knowing that is felt within the community is a great privilege.

A special mention must also be made to Forth Valley College whose students and staff team kept all attendees well fed with their delicious spread of homemade soup, sandwiches, and cakes.