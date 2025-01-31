Calling all Falkirk area classic car owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk area classic car owners are being encouraged to showcase their vehicles at the Stirling & District Classic Car Club’s annual charity show on 11th May.

The club is eager to at least repeat the success of the 2024 show, which raised an impressive £17,200 for local charities. All classic car enthusiasts are invited to enter their prized possessions, with all makes and models welcome.

Entry forms and further information can be obtained by visiting www.sdccc.co.uk.

The entry deadline is 28th March.