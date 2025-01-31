Calling all Falkirk area classic car owners

By Martin Fairairn
Contributor
Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 10:40 BST
Falkirk area classic car owners are being encouraged to showcase their vehicles at the Stirling & District Classic Car Club’s annual charity show on 11th May.

The club is eager to at least repeat the success of the 2024 show, which raised an impressive £17,200 for local charities. All classic car enthusiasts are invited to enter their prized possessions, with all makes and models welcome.

Entry forms and further information can be obtained by visiting www.sdccc.co.uk.

The entry deadline is 28th March.

