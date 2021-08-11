Polmont library reopens following flood which damaged computer suite and office

Meadowbank Library in Polmont closed after falling victim to the heavy downpours on Monday.

Water entered through the ceiling of the Stevenson Avenue building, damaging its computer suite and office space.

Picture: Michael Gillen.

The main library area was unaffected by the flooding.

Readers were asked to leave books outside the premises and order online.

However, Anna Herron, Falkirk Community Trust’s public libraries team leader, confirmed the library reopened this morning (Wednesday).

