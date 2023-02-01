New literary and musical open mic night lands at Falkirk's Seagull Trust bookshop
Writers, poets and musicians will be showcasing their work as they perform live at Falkirk’s new literary open mic night.
By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 2:17pm
The first Words with Seagulls event takes place from 7pm and 9pm on Wednesday, February 8 at the Seagull Trust Bookshop on Falkirk High Street and will then be held on the second Wedensday of every month.
The first night, organised bookshop manager Marjory Sime, local poet Debbie Baker and author Liza Miles, features turns from Emma Mooney, Carol Allan and Suzanne Egerton.