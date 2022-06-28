Linlithgow to host launch of new book series by Karen Swan

Organised by local bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd, St Peter’s Church will host the launch of Swan’s five-book historical epic, Wild Isle, set on St Kilda, on Wednesday, July 20, at 7pm.

Swan is the Sunday Times top three best-selling author of 20 books which sell worldwide. Her novels are known for their evocative locations and she sees travel as vital research for each.

Far From the Madding Crowd manager Sally Pattle said: “We are really excited to be hosting the UK launch for the Wild Isle series!”

