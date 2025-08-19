Library prize inspires Falkirk author to self-publish unique new book

Falkirk-based writer Heather Merrick was inspired to self-publish a provocative short story, Where They Keep The Darkness, after receiving a prize at Falkirk Libraries' Writing Rammy.

She said: “I was nervous about sharing my creative writing, but receiving a prize at the Writing Rammy in 2023 was such a boost. The team at the library have been so encouraging, and this helped me to build the confidence to share my writing more widely.

"Where They Keep The Darkness is a thought-provoking short story about what happens when people systematically have everything taken from them. I hope that the story resonates with readers and prompts them to reflect."

Heather turned to Alloa-based designer friend Katie Carmichael to design a book that would help bring the story to life. Friends since childhood in Stirling, they went on to study journalism, creative writing and illustration.

Where They Keep The Darkness makes use of striking colour fades to immerse the reader in the characters' worlds.

Katie said: “Heather's vision was for a printed book that would create an immersive reading experience. We developed a format using contrasts and colour fades throughout the story that brings readers into the characters’ worlds by causing them to adjust their vision as they would in either bright light or extreme dark. This has been a really inspiring brief to work on and I think readers will appreciate the sensory dimension to her book."

Creative writing fans can get their hands on a first edition at www.heathermerrick.co.uk