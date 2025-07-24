Falkirk libraries to stream Edinburgh International Book Festival events for first time

Libraries across the Falkirk district will be live streaming select events from the Edinburgh International Book Festival for the first time this August.

Local libraries will be virtually hosting big names in literature, politics and entertainment with the new initiative which will enable people to experience the festival’s events without venturing to the capital.

Falkirk literature lovers can enjoy talks from musician turned man-of-the-cloth Rev. Richard Coles and writer and actor Ruth Jones, of Gavin and Stacey fame, will be chatting to crime favourite Val McDermid.

Other events being streamed locally include former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon talking to Kirsty Wark about her brand new memoir, and Irvine Welsh sharing the follow-up to Trainspotting.

Author Irvine Welsh's event at the festival will be streamed by Falkirk libraries. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

There’s also an opportunity for families to enjoy the Book Festival experience too with Pamela Butchart hosting what is sure to be a hilarious event.

Here’s the full line up of Edinburgh International Book Festival events being streamed at Falkirk Council’s libraries:

Saturday, August 9 at 11.45pm (Falkirk, Grangemouth, Larbert and Meadowbank Libraries) – Rev. Richard Coles

Saturday, August 9 at 1.30pm (Bo’ness, Denny, Falkirk, Grangemouth Libraries) – Children’s author Pamela Butchart

Nicola Sturgeon will speak with Kirsty Wark about her memoir at an event at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. (Pic: John Devlin)

Tuesday, August 12 at 1.30pm (Denny, Falkirk, Larbert and Meadowbank libraries) – Ruth Jones (of Gavin and Stacey)

Thursday, August 14 at 1.30pm (Denny, Falkirk, Grangemouth and Larbert libraries) – Nicola Sturgeon

Friday, August 22 at 6.45pm (Denny, Falkirk and Meadowbank libraries) – Irvine Welsh

To book a free space at any of the screenings visit https://tinyurl.com/fklibs-eibf