Denny Library to host free activities showing Libraries are for Everyone

The day of free activities for both adults and kids aims to show people what they’ve been missing by not visiting their local library. It’s the latest in a series of similar events running at different local libraries.

People can drop in and enjoy activities including virtual reality, a photo booth, knitting, gaming, Lego and meeting the Denny Writers group. There will also be a chance to meet Bookbug and snap a selfie.

Some other things that are happening require advanced booking. Among them are storytelling sessions with Joanne Marr (for children aged four and above); collage craft with local artist Frances Ryan (adults and those aged 14 and above); mini Bookbug song and rhyme sessions (babies/toddlers); make a tactile book craft (Children) and a Memories Scotland reminiscence session (adults).

Library staff across the council area have been hosting events to let people know libraries are for everyone and are about more than just books. (Pic: Alan Murray)