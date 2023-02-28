News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Denny Library to host free activities showing Libraries are for Everyone

Denny Library is inviting the whole community along to enjoy a host of free activities on Saturday for its Libraries are for Everyone event.

By Fiona Dobie
12 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:55pm

The day of free activities for both adults and kids aims to show people what they’ve been missing by not visiting their local library. It’s the latest in a series of similar events running at different local libraries.

People can drop in and enjoy activities including virtual reality, a photo booth, knitting, gaming, Lego and meeting the Denny Writers group. There will also be a chance to meet Bookbug and snap a selfie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some other things that are happening require advanced booking. Among them are storytelling sessions with Joanne Marr (for children aged four and above); collage craft with local artist Frances Ryan (adults and those aged 14 and above); mini Bookbug song and rhyme sessions (babies/toddlers); make a tactile book craft (Children) and a Memories Scotland reminiscence session (adults).

Library staff across the council area have been hosting events to let people know libraries are for everyone and are about more than just books. (Pic: Alan Murray)
Library staff across the council area have been hosting events to let people know libraries are for everyone and are about more than just books. (Pic: Alan Murray)
Library staff across the council area have been hosting events to let people know libraries are for everyone and are about more than just books. (Pic: Alan Murray)
Most Popular

To book a place at the workshop sessions visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/libraries-are-for-everyoneThe Libraries are for Everyone event takes place at Denny Library on Saturday, March 4 from 10am.

LibrariesPeopleLego