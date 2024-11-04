Black History Month Forth Valley celebrated with vigil, art and poetry

A new partnership, Black History Month Forth Valley have been celebrating Black History Month 2024 this October and with a programme of art, reflection, poetry and music programme across Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme began with an inter-faith peace vigil on the 4th October 2024 at St Saviour’s Scottish Episcopal Church in Bridge of Allan. Led by Rev Aaron Moffat-Jackman, the rector for St Saviour’s and St Modoc’s in Doune, the short 30-minute peace vigil featured music, readings from across faiths and created a space for Honour, Hope and Healing.

This was followed by an Art and Poetry event and display on 21st October at the Speirs Centre in Alloa. Supported by the Clackmannanshire Council Library Service, this well attended event featured art work by Dunblane based artist Christina Horrill, including textile works, monoprints and other visual artworks celebrating identities and landscapes. The work was exhibited in the main library for the duration of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event featured a screening of a powerful film Incantations: iBrina by Tape Rituals, following Falkirk based reggae artist iBrina on a journey of self-expression, reclamation and empowerment.The film was made by Stirlingshire based musician and filmmaker Omar Aborida of Tape Rituals.

Black History Month Forth Valley logo

This was followed by a performance of song and poems as well as a talk by Larbert High School pupil and talented creative Ekua Osei, drawn from her lived experience and hopes for the future.

Feedback from the audience noted that Ekua was an “Excellent poet. Very eloquent and mature beyond her years.”

Black History Month Forth Valley are a collaborative partnership who have come together to reboot Black History Month across Forth Valley this October and the years to come. We are looking for collaborators, creatives and venues who would like to be involved in hosting Black History Month Forth Valley 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of local groups and businesses are working together to support the project including Police Scotland, local libraries and churches and Artlink Central.

For more information about Black History Month Forth Valley: Tell Your Story visit scenestirling.com/bhmforthvalley