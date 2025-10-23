‘Behind the Iron Curtain’: An Argyll’s story of working in the Military Liaison Mission 1979 – 1981

The next lecture in the Winter Talk Series at The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum will take place on Saturday, November 1.

BRIXMIS was established at the end of WWII as a means of deconflicting the operations of the Allied armies. It quickly became an invaluable and unique source of intelligence on Soviet military technology, Order of Battle and planning.

Hugh McLeod, the host of this talk, will explain the mission of this exceptional unit, describe some of its operations and make comparisons with today’s Russia, especially the question of “Whither Putin?”.

Hugh McLeod’s last two years in the Army were spent in the liaison mission to the Soviet Forces in East Germany, when the Soviet build-up in Eastern Europe was at its peak.

Argylls leaving Checkpoint Bravo

In 2002 Hugh McLeod established his own company providing forward-looking country risk analysis and business intelligence to large companies and governments, focusing on the Islamic world and then expanding to cover other high-risk areas including Russia. It had won 33 corporate and government clients by the time that it re-launched in 2008. He became a consultant in 2014.

He had left the Diplomatic Service in 2000, having served 18 years, with postings to Islamabad, Accra, Nicosia – where he served as Political Counsellor – and Kosovo. He worked on the FSU, counter-terrorism and the politics and security of the Muslim world.

Before this he had served in the Argylls for twelve years after Sandhurst, including four tours in Northern Ireland. His final appointment, from 1979 to 1981, was as a Liaison Officer in the Military Mission to the Soviet Forces in East Germany (awarded MBE). He read Slavonic Studies at Nottingham University and then qualified as an Army interpreter in Russian.

He recently left the London Symphony Chorus after ten years.

Ticket Application

Timings – All talks will take place in The Colours’ Room located in The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, Kings Old Building, Stirling Castle. Lectures will begin at 11am, last one hour with refreshments from 10.30am and after the event.

Tickets – Tickets are £15 each and can be purchased at the bottom of this page. There is no need to buy an additional Stirling Castle ticket.

Parking – If you wish to park on the Esplanade you will have to purchase a parking ticket. We are not able to reserve any parking and this will be charged at £5 per car. Free parking may be available on Ballengeich Pass/Upper Castlehill Road – please note there are timed restrictions for these areas.

Further Information- If you require further information, please email the museum team at [email protected]