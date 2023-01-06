If you're an artist or collective wishing to open up your studio, or an arts organisation with an exhibition or event, the organisers would love to hear from you.

However, you better act fast as submissions are only open at the event website until January 31.

The 2023 event will include:

A nine-day event from June 10 to 18. Participants will be able to decide whether to take part over one weekend, or two, or for the full nine-day duration. The option to be open by appointment each day will also be available.

Printing a full brochure catalogue, with each studio entry having their own listing. The organisers hope additionally this year to create a printed travel map to detail bus and cycle routes (pending costs being workable). As in previous yea rs all artists will receive a website page detailing their studio or exhibition, as well as inclusion on the navigatable app.

Participation fees remain the same as previously. Despite increases in printing costs th e event is committed to keeping to 2019 rates. This ensures organisers are able to produce the printed brochure as previously with each studio having their own listing with full colour image.

These prices are: Individual artist: One entry in the brochure with directory listing £128; Group of Artists (2-6): Two artists sharing one entry in the brochure with directory listing £148 plus £20 for each additional artist; Arts Venue/Club/Organisation/Business/Gallery: One directory listing £165. An additional charge for each artist who wishes to be named in directory £20

For those who want to take part, they need to be aware that January 31 is the fast-approaching deadline for online submissions.

An Art Beat spokeswoman said: “We hope artists and collectives are interested in participating again this coming year and look forward to receiving their submissions.

"The deadline for online submissions is January 1, at our website at https://forthvalleyartbeat.com/about-applying-to-fvab-2023.

"We’d be delighted to hear from former contributors and new individuals and collectives as well.”

