Shining a Light on the work of Falkirk Council art and design pupils in Callendar House

The work of young Falkirk art students has again been in the spotlight with an exhibition at Callendar House’s Park Gallery.

Shining A Light puts sixth-year art and design pupils from secondary schools across the Falkirk area into the spotlight displaying work from Bo’ness, Braes, Carrongrange, Denny, Grangemouth, Graeme, Larbert, and St Mungo’s High Schools.

Since January, their artwork has been on display accompanied by text from each artist explaining the influences and ideas behind each piece. It offers a rare insight into the creativity and inspirational thinking of the young people, as well as how their finished piece developed.

Now in its third year, the exhibition celebrates the creativity nurtured within Falkirk’s schools, as well as providing pupils past and present the opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional context.

Shining a Light 2025 winner is Ray McDonald of Graeme High School. Pic: Michael Gillen

A competition is also held and this year’s prizegiving, once again sponsored by Cass Art and Eden Design, took place in the gallery on Saturday.

The winner was Ray McDonald of Graeme High for her work Duvet Days. A sixth year pupil, Ray hopes to study architecture.

The first runner up was Julia Trzybinska with Human Form. A former St Mungo’s High pupil, Julie is in her foundation year of a course at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen.

Second runner up was Grangemouth High’s Megan Faulds with her work Printmaking.

Presentation of prizes for Shining a Light, left to right: Douglas Cameron of Eden Design; Gillian Smith of Falkirk Council; jeweller Iona McCuaig; Peter Scott of Graeme High; winner Ray McDonald; runner-up Julia Trybinska; and Rose O'Connor of Eden Design. Pic: Michael Gillen

Reflecting on the artwork of the three winners, Gillian Smith, exhibitions officer at Falkirk Council said: “Ray’s work tackles a challenging socio-political issue cleverly through the competent critical analysis of an everyday garment supported with a range of contextual sources. The outcome demonstrates an accomplished use textile construction techniques to communicate the concept through a large scale contemporary body suit which is innovate and risk taking.

“Julia’s project takes a conventional theme in art and design practice and handles it in a curious way by adopting philosophical approach which asks question of the human condition. The outcomes are bold combination of visuals from the human body with insets and this is cleverly transferred from 2D to 3D to give a sense of depth.

“A sensitive and individual aesthetic is developed through Megan’s printmaking which communicates the theme of the work well. Impressive that the student was motivated to access professional print facilities to learn a new technique. The work shows the students explorative approach to the print process with the metallic detailing adding a sophisticated quality. The final piece is an intriguing amalgamation of printmaking fragments with areas of dense mark making contrasted with areas of a more graphic quality.”

The exhibition is also an opportunity to showcase the work of a former school pupil now working in the creative industries.

Shining a Light 2025 first runner-up Julia Trybinska. Pic: Michael Gillen

This year, Iona McCuaig, a former Graeme High School pupil and now a successful jeweller, artist, researcher, and educator tells her story.

Iona’s contributions to the exhibition include three panels displaying her career journey over the past 20 years, alongside examples of her stunning jewellery.

From studying silversmithing and jewellery at the Glasgow School of Art to earning a scholarship at the Royal College of Art in London, Iona’s career reflects what can be achieved through art education.

She is currently the course director for the Master’s programme in Jewellery & Related Products at Birmingham City University’s renowned School of Jewellery.

There are still a few days left to catch the free exhibition as it runs until this Sunday, March 16.